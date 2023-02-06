HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds boys' hockey team hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets in a battle of the barn on Monday, Feb. 6. The Yellow Jackets jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 4-0 win.
After Milton's Jacob Wetzel (assisted by Addison Tenney), Braden Mathieu (assisted by Luke Bushey and Tyler Larocque), and Jack Devlin each scored in the first period, Milton came out dominant in the second, putting several shots on goal early.
MVU gained strength in the second, upending several Yellow Jacket opportunities. The T-birds went on the power play 10 minutes into the period, but it was Milton who nearly capitalized with a short-handed goal. MVU held the Yellow Jackets, who doubled the T-birds' shot total, 14-7, in the period.
MVU took a penalty at 10:10 in the third, but Milton picked up a penalty shortly after to nullify the advantage. The Thunderbirds had one good scoring chance late, but Milton tacked on the game's final goal as Devlin scored an unassisted marker in the last minute of play.
MVU coach Adam Fortin discussed the game.
"This was a tough game for us. Milton got the puck luck early and got three on us quickly off the hop. The boys made it a game, though, and continued to play a solid game," said Fortin. "We were able to keep out of the box aside from your typical hockey penalties and challenged Milton to earn this win."
Fortin also recognized individuals who stood out in the contest.
"We had strong individual performances from guys like Owen Kane and Camden Bertrand. They were really close to getting us on the board. And we had solid defensive efforts from Beau Reynolds and Logan Fournier, who have accepted their roles and played simple, effective hockey," said Fortin.
"I also think we had some solid defensive performances from young guys playing more minutes, especially Ben Ledoux and Lucien Gilbert; playing as freshmen in that position is really difficult. Austin Whitney also had the best game of the season. We played respectable hockey; we just didn’t have the puck luck or the finishing touches tonight."
Goalie saves: Christian Gaudio made 20 saves for a great shutout for Milton, and MVU's Ethan Stefaniak recovered well to make 29 saves.
