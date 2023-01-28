HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets for a boys’ basketball matchup on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Yellow Jackets took an early lead and never looked back. MVU made a strong comeback in the final quarter but fell short; Milton went on to win 52-41.
Milton outscored MVU 14-7 in the first quarter, thanks to Kayden Geraw, Donovyn Dallas, and Christian Mitchell, who led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets. Brady Creller led the offense for the Thunderbirds.
The Yellow Jackets continued to apply the pressure on offense throughout the second quarter, outsourcing the Thunderbirds once again. Tabor Rich led the MVU offense with six points. Dallas led Milton with seven points. At half Milton led 30-18.
The MVU offense was able to hold strong with Milton in the third quarter, but despite the Thunderbird effort, Milton retained a solid lead. 42-28. Kohl Johnston and Caleb Surprise led the offensive effort for MVU, and Mi’Sean Graham led the offense for Milton.
MVU outscored the Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter, but their efforts came up short, despite late game three’s by Kohl Johnston and Brady Kreller. Dallas hit crucial free throws for Milton, maintaining their lead for the 52-41 victory.
Scoring leaders: Milton’s Donovyn Dallas led all scorers with 17 points, Mi’Sean Graham had 16, and Kayden Geraw had seven. MVU was led by Khol Johnston and Brady Kreller with nine, and Tabor Rich with eight.
