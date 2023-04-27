The BFA-Fairfax Bullets took a 10-5 loss to the Milton Yellow Jackets on Thursday, April 27.
Milton got things started in the first inning when Hunter McClellan singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
After BFA-Fairfax scored two runs in the top of the fifth, Milton answered with two of their own. BFA-Fairfax scored when Gabe Nyland-Funke singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run and an error scored one run for the Bullets. Milton answered when McClellan singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run; Carter Abell's sac fly scored an additional run for Milton.
Milton pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, an error scored one run for Milton and Collin Eaton grounded out, scoring one run.
Bullets' coach Mike Brown spoke of the game: "This one got away from us late. We were competitive, and the boys gave it their all, but Milton was hot at the bat today. Dylan pitched much better than his stat line. Errors extended some innings and a good hitting team like Milton will make it hurt. That’s baseball sometimes. We Learn, we stay positive, and look forward to the next game."
The Bullets were led by Gabe Nyland-Funke with three hits and an RBI; Reagan Baumeister with three hits, one walk, and one run, and Chase Murray with two hits and two runs.
Hunter MacLellan led the Yellow Jackets going 2 for 4 with three hits and three RBI.
