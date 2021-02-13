ST. ALBANS — Vermont high school sports are back! The Bobwhites and the Yellow Jackets varsity basketball teams got their seasons underway at BFA on Friday evening, after getting the green light from Montpelier last week.
Milton jumped to an early lead in this one, with Zach Leggit-Torre and Colin Mathis both hitting 3 point shots before BFA could respond. The Bobwhites would respond with Charlie Yates opening up their scoring, but the Yellow Jackets would go on to take a 34-14 lead into the half.
Milton had been fairly in control of the first half, but some sloppy plays led to shot attempts being fairly even up to this point. Going into the second half, BFA came out with a bit more urgency early, but the Yellow Jackets were able to lock down their end of the court and take back control of the game quickly.
Milton, being led by Kyle Brown, who put 10 points on the board, exploded offensively, scoring 21 points in the 3rd quarter alone.
“The third quarter I thought you got a glimpse of what our team could do. We came out and we had a lot of shots, and a lot of different guys scoring, we rebounded well, and we played great defense,” said Jackets coach Chris Brown.
In the 4th quarter, the Bobwhites turned the tide back in their favor with a stout team defense holding Milton to just 7 shot attempts and 5 points. Despite playing their best quarter of the game, BFA still struggled to finish on plays, scoring just 8 points on 16 shot attempts. In no area was this more apparent than in the free throws, where the Bobwhites went just 3 for 22 from the foul line over the course of the game.
“They (Milton) are a good team; they were a solid team last year. They had guys that hit shots and we didn’t, we missed a ton of shots, and I’m talking good looks that we missed. I guess there’s a silver lining there, we’re not going to miss all of those shots all year,” said Bobwhites coach Matt Toof.
Going forward the Bobwhites will look to capitalize on their chances while the Jackets will aim to build on their strong play after sticking to BFA, with the final score being 63-36 in Milton’s favor in this one.
