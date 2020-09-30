Yellow Jackets slip past Thunderbirds

SWANTON — Some of the players looked like they were going to rob a stagecoach, others like they were headed to to operating room. Other than that, the play on the field was as intense as ever in the boys' soccer game between Milton and Missisquoi.
Yellow Jacket Manolis Anemeikos broke a 1-1 tie with 18 minutes left and Milton hung on to defeat the Thunderbirds, 2-1.
“That’s as good a team as we’ll face all year,” said MVU coach Jim Hubbard. ”They are mostly club players and are very skilled. We fought hard and stayed in the game with them. I’m very happy with our effort.”
The first half belonged to Milton. Their first goal came off a scramble in front of T-Bird goalie Ethan Bushey-Hansen.
Patrick Walker initially headed the ball out of a vacated net, but the Yellow Jackets kept the ball in, and finally, Kyler Kelly found an opening for the early lead with 10 minutes gone.
Milton had several crosses through the box but nobody could get a foot on them.
“The first half could have been 4-0, but our backs and Ethan were there when they had to be, continued Hubbard.
MVU began to generate offense in the second half and carried the play. Ten minutes in, MVU got a free kick that was taken by Garrett Fregeau at the center line. The ball went straight down the field where Hayden Luneau was part of a bull rush going to the net. He got a foot on the ball and drove it past Milton goalie Braeden Caragher to tie the game at one.
Anemeikos scored when he raced down, the right wing took a shot that bounced off a defender back to him, then beat Bushey-Hansen for the winning goal. Bushey-Hansen stopped two point-blank shots later in the game to keep the Thunderbirds within one. MVU didn’t threaten the rest of the way.
In an oddity, there was only two corners the entire game, one by each team.
“Don’t jinx me,” smiled Hubbard. “We’ve lost many games over the years on corner kicks. I think it reflects on our backs. Corbin Schreindorfer has the potential to be an amazing player.
"He took on some of the best midfielders in the state today and didn’t give them anything. Patrick Walker is a real leader and Garrett Fregeau stepped up to continually turn the ball back up the field. Defensively we’re ready to play. We have got to be more aggressive and quicker up front.”
As far as the changes, Hubbard says that, “The attitude has been fantastic. The guys just wanted to get out here and play.”
MVU athletic director John Lumsden agreed.
"The athletes are more than willing to do what they have to do to play. We lost six months of high school sports; people aren’t questioning what we’re doing. They just want to see their kids playing again.”