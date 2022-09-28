SWANTON - The Milton Yellow Jackets slipped past the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Thunderbirds held the 1-0 lead at the half on a goal scored by Destinee Pigeon. In the second half, Milton's Savannah Monaghan scored to tie the contest. A second, unanswered goal from Milton broke the tie and secured the win.
MVU coach Roy Adams spoke of the Thunderbirds' efforts.
"Milton controlled play most of the game; we had some good scoring opportunities throughout but never got a quality shot on goal. I thought we got tired in the second half and gave up the tying goal," said Adams. "We didn’t play our best game, but we have a solid team, and I'm proud of all the girls. Now we just have to bounce back get ready for next game."
The Thunderbirds host the Hazen Union Wildcats on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.