The Milton Yellow Jackets earned a 51-42 win over the BFA-Fairfax Bullets on Thursday, Feb. 9, thanks to a 31-point night by Marlie Bushey.
The Yellow Jackets held a slender 26-21 point lead at the half, and while the Bullets had an 18-point fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to make up the deficit.
Scoring leaders: Milton was led by game-high scorer Marlie Bushey with 31 and Maeli Rutherford with eight. BFA-Fairfax was led by Anna Villeneuve with 12, Peyton Niles with nine and Hannah Miller with 18 rebounds and chipped in three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.