MILTON – The Yellow Jackets narrowly defeated BFA Fairfax 74 to 72 in Milton on Monday evening.
Fairfax connected on eight first half 3-pointers to take a 48-40 lead over Milton.
Milton’s Brandon Dallas Jr. poured in 19 of his game high 26 points in the first half to keep Milton close.
Freshman Adam Bilodaeu hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter giving Milton a 60-59 edge going into the 4th.
Milton led by as many as nine in the final qtr, but Farifax hit some big scores late, and had a game tying field goal called off as time had expired.
Brandon Dallas Jr. scored 26 points for Milton Kyle Brown had 17, and Adam Bilodeau had 10.
Cam Meunier led the Bullets with 20 points, while Carl Bruso had 19 and Weston Black had 12 points.