SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds fell 50-43 to the Milton Yellowjackets in an overtime matchup on Monday, Feb. 21. The game was close until the end, with both teams trading the lead throughout. The Yellow Jackets went on a run in overtime to seal the game, despite the gritty and hard-working effort the Thunderbirds gave.
The beginning of the game was indicative of how the rest of the game would go. Milton claimed the lead first with a three, which was immediately answered by a Thunderbird three hit by Maliki Unwin-Jackson. Good rebounding and drives to the post from Ray Fournier ended up as two buckets for the Thunderbirds, tying the game at 7.
Hayzen Luneau got himself going for the Thunderbirds with a quick layup, and Brady Creller dropped a three to take the lead. More scoring from Fournier, Luneau, and Unwin-Jackson left the game tied at 19-19 as the half ended.
Unwin-Jackson sank a free-throw-line jumper to start the scoring in the second half. Scoring went back and forth for both teams, trading leads seemingly with each bucket. Luneau pulled down a gritty offensive board, leading to a bucket for the Thunderbirds. A small run for Milton put them up 28-23, but Luneau responded quickly and dropped two more layups and a free throw. Connor Nielson got into the mix, scoring a free throw line jumper, leaving the game tied 30-30 going into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Unwin-Jackson, Luneau, and Caleb Surprise all contributed buckets that put the Thunderbirds up by 6. The Yellowjackets fought back, though, hitting clutch free-throws to bring the game within 1 point. With time running out, the Yellow Jackets were forced to foul. Poor free-throw shooting by the Thunderbirds let the Yellow Jackets back into the game, tying the game at 42 going into overtime.
Milton dominated the extra frame, scoring on multiple trips and coming up with steals and buckets to seal the win.
Coach Matt Walker commented on the play from his players: "I thought Hayzen gave great effort on both ends. I'm sure he was well in the double digits in rebounds, and Maliki had his best competitive game all year. He made a few shots early and competed on both ends."
Walker noted where the team could improve and thanked the fans: "We missed three one-and-ones in a row which could have easily sealed the game with our five-point lead. But we had a great crowd, and they were very supportive of us.
Leading Scorers: Luneau (16), Unwin-Jackson (14), Fournier (6)
