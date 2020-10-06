ST. ALBANS - The windy conditions at Collins Perley Sports Complex did not affect Milton quarterback Kayden Burke as the junior tallied 320 yards and 4 touchdowns that guided his Yellow Jackets’ squad to a commanding 26-6 win over the host Bobwhites.
The Yellow Jackets began the game with a three-and-out after the Bobwhites defense deflected a pair of Burke pass attempts en route to a successful defensive stand. However, it was smooth sailing from that point on for the Milton offense as on the ensuing possession Burke connected with Chaz Larivee from five yards for a score to snatch a 6-0, and they never looked back.
Milton scored 26 unanswered points before BFA tacked on a score with eighteen seconds to go in the contest off of a Cole Langlois five-yard touchdown toss to Kolby Williams.
“Right now, we are in a mode where we get a few good things to happen for us, and then everything stalls. In the end, we’ve just got to get back to work and build off of that last drive that we had,” BFA coach Geoff Murray said.
Unlike Milton, who opted to stick with Burke for the entirety of the game, the Bobwhites utilized a quarterback-by-committee approach.
Langlois, Thomas Remillard, Isaac Parah, and Jake Reynolds all quarterbacked the Bobwhites at one point and all found it difficult to move the ball against a stout Milton defense.
“Our mantra for the year is to try and get better every time we are out here, and I think we did tonight. Yes, there were times when we were not crisp on offense, but I felt (there were some things we did tonight that we could build on),” Murray said.
Langlois finished the game completing eight of sixteen passes for a team-high 100 yards passing and the lone BFA touchdown. Remillard finished the night with 51 yards passing, Parah with 44 yards, and Reynolds with 36 yards.
“It’s an adjustment for everybody. This is a totally different game, and we are still learning how the game is played and we are working through it,” Murray said.
Avery Smith led the Bobwhites with a team-high 39 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Milton was paced by Caleb Martin’s eight receptions for 64 yards.
With the loss, BFA drops to 0-3 on the season. Next up for the Bobwhites is a trip to CVU this coming Saturday.