BRISTOL — The Bobwhite varsity basketball team earned the fourth win of their season on Wednesday, outlasting Mount Abraham,61-55.
“Mount Abe is a legit team this year with long, athletic bodies,” said BFA coach Matt Toof. “Every player was about 6’0 tall with long legs and arms! And they continually hit tough shots and trapped us along sidelines.”
In the first half of the game, the teams were evenly matched, Toof noted. Mount Abe left the first quarter with a 13-12.
Mount Abe sophomore, Henry Colgswell opened with 9 of his 17 points in the first quarter. Taylor Yates hit a pair of threes in the first to keep BFA afloat.
Case Ballard was able to put up six points for us in the second quarter.
“I’d like to point out that Ballard continues to work as hard as anyone on his game at practice. He constantly asks for side sessions and is willing to put in extra work,” said Toof. “Having him play as well as he did gave us a chance to rest Nick Voyer.”
Mount Abe was able to maintain a two-point lead (29-27) going into halftime. Liam Kelliher posted 12 of his 20 points in the second quarter.
The teams traded points in the third quarter, and Taylor Yates once again gave the Bobwhites a boost, hitting two more three’s.
“Fortunately, we were able to break away in the fourth quarter opening with a 12-0 run,” said Toof.
Yates drained two more three’s from just inside the half-court circle to extend the Bobwhite lead.
Yates led the Bobwhites with 29 points, and Ballard had eight points.