Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch before mixing with some rain. Snow accumulations will be an inch or less. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York as well as western and north central Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of ice accumulations will occur from about daybreak on Christmas morning through late in the day on Christmas. The freezing rain will change over to rain, but road temperatures will remain on the cold side and continue the threat for difficult travel conditions. Eventually the precipitation will change over to light snow late Saturday night, but travel conditions will continue to be an issue. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&