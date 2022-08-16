On July 23, 14 athletes, ages 10 to 18, from Franklin, Chittenden, and Lamoille County traveled to Oregon State for a nine-day ski trip to Mount Hood.
The athletes, from the Smuggler's Notch Ski and Snowboard Club (SNSC), flew to Oregon as a team, where they spent eight days getting some late-season turns on the 11, 249-foot stratovolcano.
Early mornings were part of the experience; the athletes were up around 5 am (Pacific Time) and out the door by 6:03 am. They skied from 7 am until 1 pm for four days; after a day off, they were back at it for four more days. While the training was intense, they took time to go whitewater rafting, cliff jumping, hiking, and bonding with teammates.
This was the tenth summer training trip to Mt. Hood for Rob Engelken, the SNSC Head U16/18 Coach at SNSC, who's been coaching elite-level ski racing for 30 years.
"From my experience and perspective, the benefits are the sheer amount of quality reps and focus in a short amount of time. We can get the equivalent of a month's worth of winter training in 10 days, and it shows in the athletes' progress and improvement," said Engleken.
"The other added positive is just the LPH (Laughs Per Hour!) We have a ton of fun together on and off the hill and focus on many life lessons."
The athletes shared their thoughts on the trip to Mount Hood.
Madalynn Wright, age 12: Mount Hood was such an amazing experience. Standing at the top of the mountain was like being on top of the world! There were so many great moments, but my top was the ski racing in July. White water rafting was something I’ve never done, and I can’t wait to do it again! Also, watching our training videos with my team to see and learn how to be a faster racer proved helpful. It was an experience I will remember forever. I hope I get to go next year!
Grant Montgomery, age 13: I’ll remember how incredible the host and accommodations were and how big the Huckleberry Restaurant's donuts are! I love Rob’s Hood Camp because I get a lot of time on snow in the summer with incredible coaching and a great experience off snow with rafting and cliff jumping!
Madison McCalman, age 15: I enjoyed how thrilling it was to accomplish the personal feats I was able to. Even if I faced obstacles, including slight fear, it was easily overcome when I realized just how much fun I had. I’ll never forget the amount of snow there was at the end of July.
Marianna Merritt, age 15: My best memories about the trip are just being able to travel to ski with my ski family in the summer and to go on so many fun adventures and see so many things. What I took away most was how much time I got on snow in the middle of the summer and just being able to work one-on-one with the coaches and dial in my skiing to prepare for winter. I'm also extremely grateful and appreciate that I can do this!
Harper Previs, age 12: For the past two years, my family and I have driven to Mt Hood; we've seen many National Parks along the way. I love Hood because I can train with friends who share my passion for skiing. Coach Rob helps me improve my skiing but also helps me understand how to reach my long-term goals.
Auggie Previs, age 10: I'm the youngest member of the Hood team and have had so much fun traveling with my sister and friends. I've seen a lot of progress in our skiing. It's fun spending time with the older athletes, and I love their encouragement.
Chloe Avery, age 16: Besides the training, the thing I'll remember most about the trip is becoming closer with my peers. It allows us to experience something new together. I learned a lot about people I didn’t know all that well before, and I even learned some things about people with whom I was already very close.
Sarah Raviwongse, age 13: The best part of the Mt. Hood trip was getting so many ski laps in and focusing on the big things that will help me go faster in racing. I remember seeing so many pretty views of lakes, the mountains, and the scenic route we took to get down from the mountain. My favorite part of the trip was white water rafting, especially when our friends fell off the raft. The trip was amazing, and hanging out with my friends was awesome!
Ikkyu Raviwongse, age 14: The Mt. Hood trip had many highlights on and off the hill, like rafting and the calm, cool lakes, along with the improvements made in skiing even after only a couple of days on the hill. My favorite part of the trip was being able to have fun and be with my friends. Apart from the skiing, one of my favorite things at Mt. Hood was riding the lift down the mountain in the warm summer heat after a long morning of banging out ski runs. Another of my favorite things was the encouragement to do better at camp (whether it was) working harder during workouts or waking up earlier to be more prepared in the mornings. Overall, Mt. Hood is a ton of fun, and I'd recommend it to any athletes looking to improve over the summer while still having a good time.
Moriah Neider, age 14: My trip to Mt. Hood holds many great memories. I got to ski during the off-season, and we did several things besides skiing, like cliff jumping, white water rafting, and swimming, and the views were beautiful! My favorite part of the activities we packed into our time was that I grew closer to my teammates. Unlike winter, where after skiing we’d go over to our own houses (sometimes sleep over at each other's houses), everyone spent the rest of the day together, where more activities took place, making for an amazing experience!
Erik Bergstrom, age 17: This was my second year going to Mt. Hood, and it's a remarkable experience. You spend your mornings getting quality race training and the afternoons exploring Oregon's awe-inspiring natural beauty, doing amazing activities such as hiking, white water rafting, and cliff jumping. This camp strikes the perfect balance of intensity, focus, and fun. Also, I get to fulfill my lifelong wish of skiing on my birthday!
