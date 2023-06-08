HIGHGATE - The No. 1 MVU Thunderbirds' closed an incredibly successful season with a 2-1 loss to the No. 4 Peoples Academy Wolves in a D2 semifinal game that took days to complete.
The teams met on Tuesday, June 6, playing two innings and leaving knotted at one run a piece after a thunder delay and darkness made it impossible to complete the game.
Rain showers gave way to sunshine on Thursday, June 7, as the teams resumed play, beginning in the third inning.
Eli Calhoun, who pitched a complete game for MVU over the two days, walked the first Peoples' batter but picked him off at first in the top of the third. Later in the half-inning, Peoples plated the go-ahead run on a sac fly.
In the top of the fifth, Peoples loaded the bases, but Calhoun worked his way out of the jam, striking out the last batter and ending the threat.
MVU had two good chances to even up the score; the first came on a double to the fence by AJ Dennett. Ray Fournier followed, beating out a bunt and advancing Beau Reynolds, pinch-running for Dennett, to third. Peoples earned the final out, stranding two Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds worked quickly in the top of the sixth. MVU catcher Gavin Nichols got the first out on a pop-up; Calhoun fielded a ball, throwing to Dennett at first for one out. Dennett threw home to Nichols, who tagged the runner out at home, holding the Wolves to a one-run lead.
MVU threatened again in the bottom of the sixth as Parker Hakey lined a ball through the infield for a single, stealing second during the next at-bat. This time it was Peoples' turn to turn a double play and end the inning.
Fournier tracked down a deep fly ball in left field for the first out of the seventh inning, and Calhoun took the next two batters himself. MVU took their last at-bats, but the Wolves silenced the T-birds' bats to get the win and the trip to Centennial Field for the D2 baseball final. The Wolves will face No. 5 Milton on Friday, June 8, at 6:30.
MVU coach Roy Sargent spoke of Calhoun's performance on the mound: "The biggest moment for me came when the bases were loaded, and Eli struck out the final two batters to get us out of the inning. He came up big there, put us on his back, and kept it 2-1."
When asked about Ray Fournier's clutch bunt in the fifth, Sargent complimented Fournier's effort.
"That was Ray's call; I didn't call that," said Sargent. "He knows his strengths and busted out a single there to give us a chance."
Sargent reflected on how much he enjoyed coaching this year's Thunderbirds.
"It was obviously really enjoyable," said Sargent, "and the players made it that way because of how they battled and bought in and gave the best effort."
Sargent closed the interview by thanking his seniors and also looking to the future.
"I appreciate all the effort the seniors gave and the leadership they showed, and we're better for them," said Sargent. "We've got a lot of guys coming back, and we'll be stronger for this; we've got more baseball to play."
MVU offense: Parker Hakey, AJ Dennett, and Ray Fournier each had hits.
MVU pitching: Eli Calhoun threw seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.