SWANTON — Wolfgang Lux received word this spring that he’s been selected as a member of the Junior Candidate Team for the Youth Olympics in 2024 for luge.
This summer, Lux will be preparing for next winter’s luge season, and this coming winter, he’ll spend roughly ten to twelve weeks training and competing.
How do you train in the summer? “We attach wheels to the sled and go through cones in a certain pattern downhill.”
What does the winter training season look like? “We train in Lake Placid, NY. We have camps that run early in the season. After the New Year, it’s solid training every day, including walks, hikes, and gym time.
“It gets serious in January, February, and March. We have the Empire State Winter Games (New York), and we race at Nationals in Utah.”
Starts matter: One of the prerequisites for receiving a nod to the next level is the ability to take off from Start 3. Lux was able to accomplish that in 2019-2020.
“The last camp I spent the entire time at Start 3. it was really cool! I had never gone that fast before,” said Lux.
What do you love about the speed of luge? “If you stay calm and relax, you’ll do fine. You just have to make sure every move is right, so you don’t hit the walls. Hitting walls is what scares people.”
What do you love about luge? “I love being with my friends and coaches and getting the best advice I can to improve on the track.”
Is there a strategy for the sport? “You have to have a good attitude and mindset when you race. A lot of people will get down after a bad run. The first day at Nationals, I had a bad and a good run. The second day I had two good runs and won gold.”
What are you looking forward to this year? “I’m looking forward to improving from Start 3. I’ve gotten stronger, and I’m going to try to improve my speed and my times.”
Goals: Lux’s long-term goal is to make it to the Olympics; first, he hopes to make it to the Youth Olympics. His short-term goal is to get step three down and keep practicing.
“My family has helped me a lot, and I’ve improved my confidence; the dedication I have is strong, and I feel like I can achieve anything if I try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.