Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley and western slopes of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are possible. After a lull, additional light snow is expected Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&