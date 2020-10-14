ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets and the Hazen Wildcats faced off in Enosburg on Thursday, the Wildcats earning the 2-1 victory.
The Wildcats netted the first goal of the game ten minutes into the second half; the second goal came shortly after.
Foster Hutchins sunk the ball in the Wildcat’s net with roughly four minutes remaining in the game, but the Hornets were unable to score the tying goal.
“With teams like Hazen and Fairfax, it’s always going to be about who’s going to outwork who, and who’s going to make a couple of mistakes,” said Hornet coach Randy Swainbank.
“In the second half, we changed things up a bit. We had better effort and came back with a goal.”
The Hornets have three games remaining in the short season, including a game with in-county opponent, Richford, on Saturday at 11 am.
