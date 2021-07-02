This week, American Legion Post 01 highlights two returning players, Kyle Gilbert (MVU Class of 2020) and Jackson Porter (MVU Class of 2021). Both athletes were members of the MVU varsity baseball team.
Coach Laroche on Gilbert
"Kyle was always good hitter, but after his first session in the cage, I knew it was different. He was letting the ball travel, keeping his hands inside the baseball, and it's changed everything for him. He's looked great at the plate all year and is a guy that is great to have in the clubhouse."
Coach Laroche on Porter
"Jackson is one of the few guys who was on the team in 2019. His drive to win and compete is second to none in the league, and he's always ready to do whatever is asked of him. He's been off to a torrid start at the dish this year and solidified himself in the middle of the lineup. His speed and athleticism are special, and he can be a game-changer all over the field.
Jackson Porter
What are you enjoying most about getting back on the Legion team this season? I enjoy the competition and intensity of Legion games. It’s a huge step up from high school.
What makes Legion baseball different than other seasons? More teams have deeper pitching, a 1-9 lineup of kids that can all hit, and a diamond full of kids that make great defensive plays.
Why should baseball players invest time in a summer season? If a player is looking to play at a level higher than high school they should invest their time in a summer legion season. It allows players to experience better talent throughout the teams and learn the game at a higher level of play. My personal game soared tremendously playing Legion the summer going from sophomore to junior year.
Kyle Gilbert
What have you enjoyed about getting back on the baseball field after a year off? I've enjoyed getting one last chance to play a game I love and have worked so hard at for many years.
What makes Legion a little different than the other teams you've played for? All the guys are there to get a job done, and we spend almost every day together, especially on the weekends with doubleheaders. We just create that bond so quickly, and all of us are leaders in our own ways.
How has your approach to the game changed since you graduated high school? (I go in) loose going the games and just play with swagger 'cause if you're not confident that your gonna make the plays you need to make, you won't make them. It's the same with hitting; you have to stay nice and calm and know your gonna find your barrel and go from there!"
