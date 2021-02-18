Local games you can watch this weekend
Milton vs. MVU boys hockey
When: The puck drops at 7:15 at the Highgate Arena on Saturday.
Keys to know: MVU and Milton both call the Highgate Arena home. Games between the teams are always intense!
Where to watch: North West Access TV will be broadcasting the game from their Facebook page. Wynn Paradee will have the recap at samessenger.com
Comet hockey vs. Burr & Burton
When: The puck drops at 7 pm at Collins Perley on Saturday.
Keys to note: Comet defenders are already proving they've got what it takes to keep teams at bay.
Where to watch: North West Access TV will be broadcasting the game from their Facebook page. Ruthie Laroche will have the recap at samessenger.com
MVU girls' hockey vs. Stowe
When: The puck drops at 1:15 at the Highgate Arena.
Keys to know: The MVU girls will host only three home games due to Covid scheduling. Catch the team while they're in town!
Where to watch: North West Access TV will be broadcasting the game from their Facebook page. Wynn Paradee will have the recap at samessenger.com
BFA Fairfax boys basketball vs. Danville
When: Tip-off at 7 pm at BFA Fairfax
Keys to note: Danville has had some excellent basketball teams over the last few years. This should be a good match-up.
Where to watch: BFA Fairfax communications and media students will be live streaming the broadcast. Ari Beauregard will bring you the recap at samessenger.com.
Richford boys' basketball vs. Northfield
When: Tip-off is at 12 pm on Saturday in Richford
Keys to know: The young Richford team will be continuing to build on last year's foundation.
Where to watch: NFHS will be live streaming the game for paid subscribers.
Rivalries on the road
Bobwhite hockey at Essex
When: Puck drops at 4 pm on Saturday
Keys to know: The BFA St. Albans vs. Essex hockey rivalries are some of the most longstanding and intense in the state.
Where to watch: It appears all Essex games will be live-streamed from the EHS events YouTube channel. Ari Beauregard will bring you the recap at samessenger.com.
Out of county games set to play this weekend
Bobwhite basketball vs. Middlebury
When: tip-off at 12:30 in Middlebury on Saturday.
Where to watch: The Middlebury High School athletics page has links for online viewing.
