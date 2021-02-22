Monday
Girls basketball
Comets vs. St. Johnsbury
When: Tip-off at 5/6:30 at BFA St. Albans
What to know: The Comets are 2-1, having fallen only to CVU this season.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game from Facebook, and we'll have the article and photos on samessenger.com.
Richford at Hazen
When: Tip-off at 6:30 in Richford.
What to know: Hazen is a perennial DIII powerhouse; this will be a stiff match-up for the young DIV Richford team.
How to watch: NFHS will have the live action for paid subscribers.
Enosburg at North Country
When: Tip-off at 5:30/7 pm
What to know: The Hornets earned a win from DI competitor MMU last week. Can they keep the momentum going against the Falcons?
Check North Country's athletic page for streaming details.
MVU at Mt. Abraham
When: Tip-off at 7 pm
How to watch: Check Mt. Abraham's athletic page for details.
Thursday
Comets at Essex
When: Tip-off at 6/7:30
What to know: Watch out for Caitlyn Dasaro of BFA, who's been leading the Comets in scoring.
How to watch: Visit the Essex athletics page for links to the game.
BFA Fairfax vs. Hazen
When: Tip-off at 5:30
How to watch: BFA Fairfax is live-streaming home games. Messenger Sports will have the recap and photos.
Richford vs. Danville
When: Tip-off at 6 pm
What to know: Danville will be one of the few DIV schools the young Richford Rockets will face this season.
How to watch: NFHS will have the live action for paid subscribers.
Girls' hockey
Tuesday
Comets at Essex
When: Puck drops at 7:30
What to know: This will be the second time these DI rivals meet this year. The last game ended in a tie; this one will be fun!
How to watch: check out the Essex High School athletic page for details.
Wednesday
MVU at Hartford
When: Puck drops at 4:45
How to watch: check out Hartford's athletic page for details.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
Bobwhites vs. U32
When: Tip-off at 6/7:30
What to know: The DI Bobwhites will host DII opponents U32, hoping to add another W to the short season.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game from Facebook, and we'll have the article and photos on samessenger.com.
Fairfax vs. Richford
When: Tip-off at 5:20/7 pm
What to know: Fairfax boasts an experienced core of seniors, and Richford has a small, young team.
Where to watch: BFA Fairfax will live stream the game, and we'll have the article and photos on samessenger.com.
Enosburg at Lake Region
When: Tip-off at 5:30/7 pm
What to watch: DIII Enosburg fell by two to in-county DII rival MVU on Friday. They'll be looking to turn things around on Tuesday.
Where to watch: Check Lake Region's athletic page for game coverage details.
MVU at Peoples
When: Tip-off at 7 pm
How to watch: check Peoples' Academy athletic page for details.
Boys hockey
Wednesday
Bobwhites vs. South Burlington
When: Puck drops at 7 pm
Highlights: The Bobwhites have come out strong this season, earning wins against Spaulding and Colchester. Bobwhite goalie, Michel Telfer, has already earned a shutout on the season (Colchester), and the team has tallied seven goals on the season.
MVU vs. U32
When: Puck drops at 4 pm
What to know: The T-birds, 3-0 on the season, will be looking to extend their winning season against the Raiders.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game from Facebook, and we'll have the article and photos on samessenger.com.
