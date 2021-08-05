The U12 Rockets played their most recent games in the annual Rockets tournament in Georgia on the weekend of July 31-August 2. They travel to Essex this weekend (8/6-8/9) to play in the final tournament of the season, Vermont Storm Summer Classic. The U12 Rockets are coached by Travis Bingham.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to coach this group of girls. They show up every day wanting to compete, learn, and get better at a sport they love. The future is bright for this young Rockets team and I look forward to watching them keep developing into great softball players.”
Several of the U12 Rockets played in the Vermont Little League Softball State Tournament games this summer and enjoyed long runs in the playoffs.
