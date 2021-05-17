If you love baseball, we've got plenty of in-county games to keep you busy this week! BFA St. Albans will face Colchester on Thursday at 4:30.
The Bobwhites (6-5) picked up two wins this week--one against rival Essex (7-3) and a second against St. Johnsbury (2-8). Tallying a total of 16 runs in the two games and allowing only seven.
It's safe to say that Colchester (7-3), just one place ahead of the Bobwhites in the current VPA rankings, will also put up a good fight.
The Bobwhite pitching staff, led by Christian Vallee and Joey Nachaczewski, has been throwing well, and there's been some good offense to back them up.
The Enosburg Hornets (6-3) will take on the Mt. Abe Eagles (7-5) on Tuesday at 4:30. Enosburg defeated the Eagles earlier in May by a score of 11-5, but a lot can change over the course of a season. Earlier this year, Enosburg cruised to a 10-0 lead over MVU, but on Saturday, the scrappy Thunderbirds held on to a slender lead, earning a 6-5 win over the Hornets.
Hazen Union, always a powerhouse in D3 basketball, has struggled for wins on the diamond in previous years, but this year they're 6-2 in D3 and shouldn't be taken lightly. The Hornets will face D2 Milton (1-9) on Saturday.
