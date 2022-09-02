Franklin County high school teams kick off the 2022 fall season this weekend, and we hope you'll be able to get out and cheer for some of our local athletes. Here's who you can catch in Franklin County this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 2
BFA-St. Albans football vs. Mount Mansfield Union, 7 p.m. at Collins Perley
MVU boys soccer vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4:30 p.m. at MVU High School
BFA-St. Albans boys volleyball vs. MMU, 4:30 p.m. at BFA-St. Albans
MVU Field Hockey vs. Mount Abraham, 4 p.m. at MVU High School
Enosburg boys soccer vs. Lamoille Union, 4:30 p.m. at Enosburg Falls High School
Saturday, Sept. 3
MVU girls soccer vs. BFA-St. Albans, 10 a.m. at MVU High School
MVU football vs. Milton, 1 p.m. at MVU High School
BFA-Fairfax football vs. Windsor, 1 p.m. at BFA-Fairfax
Richford girls soccer vs. Danville, 11 a.m. at Richford High School
University of Vermont cross country vs. UMass Lowell: Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay, former teammates from BFA-St. Albans, race each other in their first collegiate race.
Please confirm game days and times with the local high school, as schedules are subject to change.
