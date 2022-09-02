DSC_0018.jpg

James Harrison and the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites (photo from 2021) will take the field tonight at 7 p.m. for the first 'Friday Night Lights' game of 2022!

 Andrea Parker

Franklin County high school teams kick off the 2022 fall season this weekend, and we hope you'll be able to get out and cheer for some of our local athletes. Here's who you can catch in Franklin County this weekend. 

Friday, Sept. 2

BFA-St. Albans football vs. Mount Mansfield Union, 7 p.m. at Collins Perley

MVU boys soccer vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4:30 p.m. at MVU High School

BFA-St. Albans boys volleyball vs. MMU, 4:30 p.m. at BFA-St. Albans

MVU Field Hockey vs. Mount Abraham, 4 p.m. at MVU High School

Enosburg boys soccer vs. Lamoille Union, 4:30 p.m. at Enosburg Falls High School

Saturday, Sept. 3

MVU girls soccer vs. BFA-St. Albans, 10 a.m. at MVU High School

MVU football vs. Milton, 1 p.m. at MVU High School

BFA-Fairfax football vs. Windsor, 1 p.m. at BFA-Fairfax

Richford girls soccer vs. Danville, 11 a.m. at Richford High School

University of Vermont cross country vs. UMass Lowell: Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay, former teammates from BFA-St. Albans, race each other in their first collegiate race.

Please confirm game days and times with the local high school, as schedules are subject to change.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation