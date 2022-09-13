On Saturday, Sept. 3, Ava Hubbard’s penalty kick handed the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls varsity soccer team their first victory over the BFA-St. Albans Comets in nearly a decade. This Wednesday, Sept. 14, the teams will meet under the lights at Collins Perley, and you can be sure the Comets will come out with one thing in mind: to win the second of the two contests the teams will play this season.
D2 MVU, who plays in the Lake, has been on the rise over the last four seasons, thanks to the dedication of the athletes and coaches, including Roy Adams, head coach of the team. The D1 Comets face Metro competitors for most of the season and would like to set the tone early with a win against neighboring MVU.
While scoring is always a focus, these teams both field excellent goalies; Shanneal Unwin has been in net for the Thunderbirds for most of two seasons, and Ayla Shea of BFA-St. Albans is a seasoned veteran with time in net for the Comets’ soccer and lacrosse, including the 2022 D1 state championship Comets lacrosse team.
You can expect a good crowd on Wednesday as the teams battle for in-county bragging rights, so bring your popcorn money and take a seat in the bleachers at Collins to cheer on the Comets and Thunderbirds as they compete under the lights.
