Tuesday's scores
BFA St. Albans softball 9 vs. North Country 2
Highlights: The BFA Comets took their 7-1 record to Newport and came away with a victory. The Comets began with a hot start. Cora Thomas had a triple, was driven in by Caitlyn Dasaro's double. Dasaro scored on a single by Makenna Hughes to give the Comets an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, North Country hit the first pitch for a home run and with three more consecutive hits they managed to tie the game. Sierra Yates then held them scoreless for the rest of her three innings. Caitlyn Dasaro then came in and shut the door on the North Country offense, pitching 4 innings and giving up 2 hits, no runs, and striking out 6. The Comets had 16 hits but left 16 runners on base .
Comets' offense: Taylor Baldwin had 3 hits; Thomas, Dasaro, Maren McGinn, Molly Smith, and Kylie Neveau each had 2 hits to lead the Comet offense.
Catch the last home game! The Comets will play their last regular season home game on Thursday against North Country at 4:30.
Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee 14 vs. Middlebury 3
Fairfax scorers: Emmi Sturm (7 assists), Hailey Hunt (1 asisst, 4 points), and Jessica Howard (3 assists, 3 points)
Catch the last home game: Saturday, May 22 against St. Johnsbury at 12:15.
BFA Fairfax softball 9 vs. Milton 2
Winning pitcher: Taylor Mitchell (7IP, 2R, 6H, 11Ks, 2BB)
Losing pitcher: Emma Philbrook (6IP, 9R, 8H, 7Ks, 3BB)
Fairfax Offense: Mitchell (2 hits, Triple, Double, 3RBI); Madison Murphy (2 hits, 3RBI); Britney Hamel (2 hits); Sarah Coloney (Double); Abbie Langlois (single, 2 runs scored); Grace Coloney (2 sac bunts)
Milton Offense: Laurie Olsaver (2 doubles); Emma Philbrook (RBI single); Brooke Rouse (RBI single)
"Even though we only had 8 hits to show for it, our work in the batter's box was much improved today. We hit the ball hard through the entire lineup, and a number of players who had been in a bit of a slump experienced a lot of success today. I was also really proud of our bunting, as it gets better every game, and successful sac bunts led to huge momentum shifts and multiple runs today. We can still improve on the defensive side of our game, but the trajectory continues upward, and that's all I can ask of this great group of kids," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
Records: Fairfax 9-2 and Milton 4-8
Catch the last home game: Tuesday, May 25 at 4:30.
