Friday, Sept. 23
BFA St. Albans football vs. Essex at 7 p.m. at Collins Perley
BFA-St. Albans Comets’ soccer vs. St. Johnsbury at 4:40 p.m. at Collins Perley
Missisquoi Valley Union girls’ soccer vs. Danville at 4:30 p.m. at MVU High School
Enosburg girls’ soccer vs. Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. at Enosburg High School
Saturday, Sept. 24
BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites’ soccer vs. Champlain Valley Union at 10 a.m. at Collins
MVU boys’ soccer vs. Vergennes at 10 a.m. at MVU High School
Richford cross country hosts meet at Choiniere Family Farm trails, varsity races at noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.