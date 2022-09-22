DSC_1739.jpg

Missisquoi Valley Union junior Alex Bourdeau, holds off an Oxbow defender in last weekend's game against Oxbow.

 Adam Laroche

Friday, Sept. 23

BFA St. Albans football vs. Essex at 7 p.m. at Collins Perley

BFA-St. Albans Comets’ soccer vs. St. Johnsbury at 4:40 p.m. at Collins Perley

Missisquoi Valley Union girls’ soccer vs. Danville at 4:30 p.m. at MVU High School

Enosburg girls’ soccer vs. Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. at Enosburg High School

Saturday, Sept. 24

BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites’ soccer vs. Champlain Valley Union at 10 a.m. at Collins

MVU boys’ soccer vs. Vergennes at 10 a.m. at MVU High School

Richford cross country hosts meet at Choiniere Family Farm trails, varsity races at noon

