Whit and Will Hanson's epic and emotional finish of the Great Race is something I won't forget for a while. Will, the runner and paddler of team Double Trouble, was the first person to complete the race, crossing the finish line with a team time of 1:10.58.
Whit, how did you and Will win the “Bay Day” race on your 23rd attempt? I remember being in my early 20’s looking at some of the older athletes who had just crushed our times and wondering how they did it. Now my brother and I are becoming those older athletes, and some of the younger athletes are probably wondering the same thing.
There’s not a simple answer. Unless exceptionally guided and gifted, it takes years to figure it out. It’s a balance of motivation, exercise, eating, sleeping well, managing life, having a support network, inspiration, determination, perseverance, avoiding injuries, luck, and usually some serious sports equipment.
Who has inspired the two of you? For almost 25 years Will and I have been inspired by the amazing athletes who’ve been participating in the Bay Day race year after year, some who’ve competed longer than we have. Some who’ve done this race for as long, or almost as long, as this race has existed, 41 years. Clyde and Carol Yarnell on their own teams, and a third team named “The Bay Day Originals” not only participate year after year but perform at very high levels.
Someone like Clyde, who's in his late 60’s and coming back from a significant injury a year ago, paddled with Neil Sand to one of the fastest times of the day! That’s amazing. Team “Spirit of MLY” Sarah Dunham (runner), Mary Duprey (biker), Carol Yarnell & Nancy Andrews (paddlers) took top 5 and 10, overall, many times. These are incredible athletes who pushed Will and I to our limits year after year. There’s a deep appreciation and camaraderie there. We shake hands and hug after the race regardless of who beat who.
Brothers in the hunt: Will and I being twin brothers, and probably as close as brothers get, makes this a family event for us. We won’t let each other down if we can help it. We’ve forced our bodies to push through this race when we weren’t quite ready or were recovering from an injury. We’ve pushed ourselves at the Great Race to levels we wouldn’t normally achieve.
How valuable is family support? Very valuable, our immediate and extended family have been incredibly supportive. Special thanks to my parents who've always made us feel like anything is possible and who always help me keep things in perspective.
It wasn’t always this way: An overall win wasn’t on our radar during the early years. Our first year, in 1997, our high school wrestling coach, Joe Fitzsimmons, asked us to join his team. We hadn’t trained, but we jumped in. Joe was another person who influenced us to believe that we could achieve more than we had previously imagined. Thanks Joe!
That first race, I pulled my sister’s bike out of the garage, blew the dust off, and gave it a go. We didn’t set any records, but we were hooked from then on. I haven’t missed a year since. Will missed one year due to one of his sons being born. (I still haven’t let him off the hook for that.)
The early years: We had some great battles with other two-person teams for about the first ten years; Damian Bolduc & Scott Magnan (Team Shipwrecked) were our biggest “rivals” for years. Tom Labarge and his son really stomped us one year. I loved the father-son duo.
New equipment and new ways to embarrass ourselves (a little): the first year Will and I had bent shaft paddles we paddled the entire way with the paddles facing the wrong way. Some of our competitors enjoyed the moment.
Around the same time, we were getting used to our new flatwater racing canoe on relatively big waves; during that year’s race we tipped many times about 200 feet offshore in about four feet of water. As luck would have it, that was the year public access TV was recording the race so we could relive the moment any time we wanted. Most of our competitors rightfully didn’t see us as a “threat” in the water (except to ourselves, maybe).
Can we win this thing? It took nearly ten years but we eventually cracked the top 10 overall and began to wonder how far we could go. A few years later, we cracked the top 5! In 2018 Will and I decided to take me out of the paddle in order to save the transition time it took for me to rack my bike and prepare for the paddle leg. This would save us 30 seconds to a minute, which we'd been giving up to three and four-person teams who hadn’t had to do the same transition.
So close! In the last two races we came less than a minute, then 8 seconds, from achieving our victory over five-time winners, the Hinesburg Vikings. Their paddler Tom Buzzell is very good; he’s also the type of guy who shares his knowledge and skill. Tom has given paddle advice to both Will and me in the past.
It all came together in 2021! This year I knew how hard Will had worked to improve his paddle, but almost everyone else didn’t know. I finished my bike leg, put my bike away, changed my clothes, dared to dream a little, and rushed to the shoreline. When I saw the first paddler coming to the finish, it sure looked like my brother. I jogged to exactly where the paddlers would arrive, and when Will was about 100 feet away, I shouted, “There’s my brother!”
As Will beached his kayak and began running up the finish chute, Will’s son, Alden, and I ran alongside him. In a proud brother moment, and in a bit of shock, I got to hug my brother; it was a special moment. Within seconds, other family members ran over and the celebration began.
Will, what were you thinking as you approached the finish? I finished 7th in the run portion, and Whit finished 4th in the bike leg, I entered the paddle leg in 5th place and had some work to do if Whit and I were going to have a chance for the overall victory.
I was laser focused on running to my kayak as fast as possible and getting it into the water; I didn't notice I passed our arch rival, and friend, Tom Buzzel (Hinesburg Vikings) on the way to my kayak. It took a mile or so but I caught and passed two canoe teams and a kayak team (including our friends Clyde and Neil who took some valuable oxygen to actually say good job to me as I passed; just awesome), I was looking ahead thinking, where is Tom? Wait! Was that the big guy I ran by as I was getting to my kayak? I realized it was and knew he was on my tail and aiming for me. I knew Tom's speed from the last time we raced (2018), and I kept looking at my GPS watch to help motivate me.
As I reached the turnaround buoy, I just barely passed the lead team and saw Tom was close behind. I had never gotten this far and been in first place, and it was time for me to give everything I had. My normal kayak racing heart rate is 150-160bpm. I had averaged about 160 on the way to the turnaround buoy, and I stepped it up even more as we were racing into the wind and some light waves on the way back. The beach and people were starting to come into sight, but I still couldn't help but feel someone was ahead of me or Tom would pass me.
I increased my speed even more on the final stretch. I was starting to feel victory and could hear and see my family smiling and screaming with excitement. I stayed focused and as soon as my kayak touched a sandbar, I hopped out and ran the kayak into shore. As I ran up the finishing chute, my family and friends were cheering. My brother and son were running just outside the chute, beside me. I came to the finish line and took a final look around to make sure that someone else didn't cross first and then all the emotions hit. We did it! After nearly 25 years, Whit and I won the Great Race.”
Gratitude: Our family and friends have been amazing and we are so appreciative for all of the support over the past 25 years. Our Mom and Step Dad have prepared and set up a picnic/barbecue every year that we’ve done the Great Race. A special thanks to Rob Hainan (Tres Rios Sports), Joe White for helping my paddle form, Ellie and Clint for being great kayak training and/or racing partners. Margo, thanks for making the beet juice! Scott L - my weight training partner. Our nieces and nephews - love you. Bay Day and the Great Race would be meaningless without your support and sharing it with you. Thank you!
Something I will treasure forever is that I was able to share this moment with all of my kids (Brett, Brendon, Alden and Odeya. I love you to the moon and the stars, and, yes, this was statistically our best year). Ellie, my love, you have been my number one fan and partner, and I can't thank you enough. One last note: I hope our story motivates you; paddling opened up this wonderful world of new places, new experiences, and new friends. So get out there; maybe you're the next Will and Whit (Double Trouble).
