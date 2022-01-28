Last week was a busy one, and while I usually take time to hike on Saturday or Sunday during the winter sports season, the last weekend didn't afford that opportunity. Saturday kicked off with a chilly (fun!) Nordic meet at Hard'ack, and Sunday was forecast to be a 'socked in' summit day and a day to have dinner with our kids (who misses that?)
Did we despair? No! We opted to stay close to home. We're fortunate to live surrounded by very kind and generous neighbors who’ve given us permission to walk our dogs and explore on the property adjacent to ours.
Others may travel far for the refreshment I get in my backyard. I often see people's posts and blogs about fleeing to the mountains for sanity; many times I've thought about how wonderful it is to live in a part of the country where the farthest I have to flee is about 150 feet. I take an hour a day to walk the dogs in the woods, and while it’s not the same as summiting a peak, it’s one of the highlights of my day.
On Sunday, we layered up, grabbed our lab Yadi and headed for a two-hour exploration in the backwoods. Don't get me wrong. I'm always eager to get out and explore more distant places, but on days when that's not really an option, it's such a blessing to go out and wade through the snow, soak in the beauty of the forest, catch an owl in flight, marvel at the tree shadows on the snow and laugh at Yadi as he bounds through the woods.
Adam and I wandered through the forest — up and down old logging roads, through stands of old and young trees, and along rocky ledges. We marveled at the deer traffic, soaked in the late afternoon sun, and chatted about more things than I could count.
When we reached our objective, we could see the mist over the open water of Lake Champlain, blotting out the base of the Adirondacks. The taller mountains were veiled in cloud, and below us, a patchwork of fields and forests, old barns, and ribbons of road stretched out on both sides of the border.
A flock of crows soared and cackled above us on some upper-level thermal. Yadi didn't pay them much attention, but Adam and I laughed as we got them to call back to us.
Before we left, I did something I realized I hadn't done all winter; I made a snow angel. Usually, that's one of the first things I do when we get any snowfall. I think rehabbing an injury, having a youngest in the midst of buying a house and managing a full sports schedule had me off my game.
Stretched out on the top of the hill, arms and legs waving the classic pattern, I did what I always do when I make a snow angel — I closed my eyes and breathed in the beautiful cold air, felt the low sun on my face and smiled. How could you not? In the midst of a busy life, there is nothing more freeing than letting that five-year-old you come out to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.