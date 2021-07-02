This weekend, Cassidy and Paige Superneau will be racing at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex, and if you're looking for something exciting and truly unique to spice up you holiday weekend, I'd encourage you to take a trip down to the arena.
Last weekend, the girls traveled to Maine for an annual event held in honor of a barrel racer killed in an ATV accident.
"The Halee Lynn Cummings Memorial Barrel Race started in 2017 in memory of an amazing young rider who sadly passed away in a four wheeler accident. This year was the 5th annual event where almost 200 riders and many spectators came together for a weekend of fun with friends and family," said Cassidy.
"This is mine and Paige's favorite show that we look forward to every year, and this year didn’t disappoint," said Cassidy.
On Saturday, Cassidy ran a 16.612 with Honor to win open 2D reserve champion of the day, and Paige ran a 16.291 with Millie to win the youth 1D champion buckle.
On Sunday, Cassidy ran a 16.135 with Honor to win the open 1D champion buckle with the fastest time of the day which was also the second fastest time of the whole weekend out for almost 200 riders!
"It was an amazing fun filled weekend all dedicated to the memory of an amazing cowgirl," said Cassidy.
