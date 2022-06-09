Franklin County has three softball teams and one lacrosse team competing in state finals this weekend, and while you might have to go on the road to show your support, we all know how grateful the athletes are to see the support of their local communities!
Friday, June 10
Softball
Enosburg Hornets: The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets softball team will return to Castleton University for the second season in a row to take on the No. 1 Lyndon Vikings in the D2 Vermont Softball State Championship. The Hornets upset the No. 2 Mt. Abraham Eagles in the semifinal on June 7, thanks to a seventh inning rally, which included a grand slam by Makenna Lovelette.
When: 5 pm at Castleton University
Girls lacrosse
BFA ST. Albans Comets: The No. 1 BFA-St. Albans Comets lacrosse team will take on the No. 3 Burr & Burton Bulldogs in the D1 Vermont Girls Lacrosse State Championship at the University of Vermont. The Comets came back from a substantial deficit to defeat the No. 5 Champlain Valley Union Redhawks in a thrilling semifinal on June 7. Adi Hughes led the Comets' scoring effort in the comeback and senior Sophie Zemianek scored the game winner.
When: 5 pm at the University of Vermont
Sunday, June 12
Softball
Richford Rockets: The No. 6 Richford Rockets upset No. 3 Blue Mountain in the quarterfinal and No. 2 Danville in the semifinal to punch their ticket to the D4 Vermont Softball State Championship. The Rockets fell behind in the semifinal game, but tenaciously battled to earn the 14-9 win thanks to offensive contributions from throughout the lineup and solid pitching from Kyrielle Deuso and Olivia Hatch.
When: 12 pm at Castleton University
BFA-St. Albans Comets: The No. 1 Comet softball team will return to Castleton University with hopes of a three-peat in the D1 Vermont Softball State Championship. The undefeated Comets will take on the No. 2 South Burlington Wolves. When the teams faced one another in the regular season, the Wolves took a 5-0 loss to the Comets. BFA-St. Albans defeated No. 8 Brattleboro in the quarterfinal and No. 5 Essex in the semifinal round to secure the title spot. Sierra Yates, who's been lights-out for the Comets in the circle, earned the win in both games.
When: 3 pm at Castleton University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.