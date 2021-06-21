Elle Purrier St. Pierre of Berkshire will compete in the final round of the Olympic Trials tonight, after winning Heat 1 on Saturday, with a time of 4:09.18 to advance to the 1,500m finals at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR.
Purrier St. Pierre ran out of position seven in Heat 1, leading the opening 400m with a split time of 1:11.83. Purrier St. Pierre held her lead throughout the heat, cruising to the finals in the final straightaway.
When to watch: The finals will be available to view on Monday, June 21 at 8:05 PM ET. Both events will be available to view on NBC.
