Starting this Tuesday, we'll be recognizing two athletes each week in our Athlete Profile segment. You may be wondering how we pick the players we do for these recognitions and how the Athlete Profile will differ from the Athlete of the Week. I've got you covered!
We want to do our best to let you know why we do the things we do and how we do them! I hope you'll enjoy hearing about our process.
How do we select the Athlete of the Week? The Messenger Sports staff selects the Athlete of the Week after reviewing the previous week's games, and we don't take this job lightly! With five high schools and plenty of teams to choose from, we usually have lots of options.
What do we look for? The Athlete of the Week is based on performance and attitude. We're looking for players who made an impact on the outcome of the game, offensively or defensively, but we're also looking to recognize someone who's positively engaging their teammates and appears to have a good attitude, good hustle, and good energy. I know some of that can be hard to see, but we do our best.
What is the Athlete Profile? The Athlete Profile paints with a broader brush. We'll be selecting athletes who impact their team's success, but also for athletes who are doing something special for the community, who have an interesting hobby, or who show exceptional care for their teammates. It's one more avenue to recognize the great things our Franklin County athletes are doing!
Videos tell more of the story! When possible, I'll be doing interviews with the athletes in our Athlete Profile segment. This will allow you to learn a little more about the people you're cheering for every week. I hope you enjoy it; I know I already have!
Is there anything else you want to know about how we make these decisions? Feel free to send me an email or put your question in the comment section below.
