The U16 Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball team hit the road for their first out-of-state tournament two weeks ago. After a year off from travel due to Covid closures, there's no doubt the team was ready to test their mettle on the road. The Rockets faced the #2 seed in the Miss Shen tournament in Clifton Park, NY, falling by one run.
We've got a video of the Rockets' weekend, thanks to videographer Walter Brouillette. Photographer Raj Chawla sent us photos of the girls in a recent game.
The team is coached by Sydney Leborveau, an MMU grad and by Dan Palmer, principal at MVU.
Sydney, what's it been like getting back to travel ball after a year off due to Covid? "It's hard when you have the summer off because you lose the rhythm of traveling on the weekends. Everyone is adjusting to traveling and playing three games in a day again. It's been nice to expose the girls to more diverse skill levels again as we play out of state."
What have you enjoyed about this group of girls? "These girls are really funny! They each have their own personality, and this age group is a really funny one. They all want to play, and they all want to do well, and they want to be there. They are willing to learn new things. When I bring a new perspective or a different way to play, they ask questions, and they're willing to take in new information and new ways of playing."
As a coach, what are your top three goals for the summer season? "One goal is for them to feel like they played the best they could while still having fun. I like to win, but the most important thing is that they had fun and had an opportunity to excel. I want to get them closer to the goals they have as players. You can work really hard at something, but if you're not having fun, you can dread doing it. I want them to feel proud of the team they're on."
How did things go in your first tournament? "Our first tournament we played against teams who'd already been traveling. The first day (Saturday) didn't go our way, but the way they were able to turn it around was awesome. They were able to take something that didn't go their way, and they didn't let it get them down. On Sunday, they played a great game, and we had people asking us how we got the team we got based on the difference between Saturday and Sunday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.