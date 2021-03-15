ST. ALBANS — On Wednesday, March 17, the Bobwhites and Comets hockey teams will play their first games of the 2021 winter playoff season at the Collins Perley Complex.
Comets to take on Sealakers in the DI quarterfinal matchup.
The No. 3 Comets (4-1-2) get things started at 4:30 against the No. 6 Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers (3-3-1), who competed for the DI title in 2020. This year, both teams earned a bye in the first round of playoffs.
The Comets’ only loss came to rival Essex on February 23. In the teams’ two other matchups this year, they left the ice with a tie.
BCHS fell 3-1 to the Comets on March 3 at Collins Perley. The SeaLakers have lost to CVU, BFA St. Albans, and Essex.
Keys to know: Macie Boissonneault has been rock solid in net for the Comets this year, allowing only six goals over seven games. Offensively, BFA has scored 19 goals against their opponents. Junior defender, Sophie Zemianek, has garnered praise from media outlets and coaches for her many contributions to the Comets on both offense and defense.
After falling in the semifinal last year, the Comets will be looking to make it to the final in 2021.
Bobwhites get a bye in the first round of playoffs.
The No. 2 Bobwhites (7-1-0) will take on the winner of the playdown game between No.7 Spaulding (2-4-1) and No. 10 Stowe (0-6-0) on Wednesday at 7:30.
The only loss the Bobwhites have taken this year came at the hands of DI rival Essex, when they fell 2-0 on the road to the Hornets on February 20.
Keys to know: The Bobwhites filled some big shoes after graduating a solid group of seniors in 2020, including goalie Guy Ellis. Michel Telfer, a sophomore, stepped up in 2021, and in total, the Bobwhites have only allowed eight goals this winter.
Offensively, BFA has scored 27 goals this winter, with contributions coming from many BFA skaters, including juniors Sean Beauregard and Matt Merrill.
After winning the 2020 DI hockey state title last year, you can be sure this year’s Bobwhites will be eager to contend for another banner.
