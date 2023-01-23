Ian and Molly MacKenzie and Maya Frost share a love for Alpine Ski racing. When BFA-St. Albans couldn't field a team, they chose to race as independents with Rice High School.
How did you get into skiing and ski racing?
Maya: My parents introduced me to "skiing" at the age of one. They had found plastic skis that strapped onto my winter boots, and we tried it out on a hill in our backyard. Even though I didn't fall in love with it until seventh or eighth grade, they continued to take me to the magic carpet and bunny hill and taught me themselves--big thanks to my dad, who's been my only coach up till now and had to deal with a lot of complaining. By freshman year, I started to enjoy it, and I try to be on the mountain as much as possible, preferably with skis on my feet, although I have been known to hike ski resorts and lift lines when I'm really missing it in the summer. My love for skiing and the mountains is the main reason I decided to try out alpine for the first time this year, and despite my lack of knowledge (my first time being near a GS gate was my first race, and I had one training day before my first Slalom) it's been a lot of fun!
Molly: Ski racing has been something I've wanted to do my entire life. I grew up watching World Cup ski races with my family and started skiing when I was three. It was always a goal I was striving for, and I'm super excited to be going into my second year of racing for BFA.
Ian: Although I have skied since I could walk, I only started racing during the 2019-2020 season. We only had a few training sessions and one race during 2019-2020 due to COVID, so my first full season was last year.
What's it like competing as an independent racer, and how has Rice High School made it possible for you to race?
Maya: It's definitely slightly disappointing that we weren't able to have our own BFA team this year just because we miss out on some scoring aspects like the team scoring, but being able to be coached by Rice has been great. Rice has made us feel like we're still a part of a team even if it isn't our team, and we aren't able to be scored with them. The Rice coaching staff is great and highly qualified, making my entrance into the sport smooth and fun. Whenever a coach or even experienced team members give advice, it's usually spot on to what I need to fix for a better run.
Molly: Everyone on the Rice team has been super friendly and welcoming, especially our coach, Bobby Cochran. The team has a lot of great athletes to watch and learn from. I sometimes forget that I'm an independent because I feel like a part of their team. Ski racing is an independent sport, even if you are on a team, since you take a run by yourself and set your own time.
Ian: This is my second year racing as an independent with Rice, and I've gotten used to it by now. Our athletic director Mr. (Dan) Marlow and many others make this possible. From day one with Rice, they welcomed me with open arms, and ever since then I consider everyone on the Rice team my teammates. Whether it's pushing each other during training, sending a course report to the top of the course at a race, or just sharing laughs on chairlift rides, we all strive to help each other. The only difference between us is the color of the suits we wear on race day.
What's your favorite part about racing?
Maya: My favorite part of racing, besides being able to be on skis midweek, is the coaching I'm receiving and the improvement I feel I'm accomplishing. I like to have someone nitpick my form and push me to refine it. As ski racing is new for me, I'm also enjoying the moments when things click for me, and I can noticeably see or feel my technique improve. I also really like going fast.
Molly: My favorite part of ski racing is running slalom gates. It adds another level of difficulty, something different from the freeskiing I've done my whole life. It's exhilarating, and the sound of gates cracking is literally the best sound in the world. There's also more athleticism involved than regular free skiing; it relies heavily on your arms to hit the gates out of the way, which is more tiring.
Ian: It's not the cool mountains we travel to, scoring a good result, or even the adrenaline rushes that I love most about racing; it's the people. Skiing with my coaches, Bob and Katie, my teammates, and even racers from other schools is what I love about racing. It's nice having a few nights a week where you can forget about everything else and ski with such a fun group of people. Racing has made me realize how beneficial it can be to surround yourself with motivated, energetic, and fun people who always look out for each other.
What's been your favorite race this year?
Maya: I liked the one GS race we had as I understood the courses more than the slalom courses. I also really enjoyed it, as it was my first race, and there was a lot of adrenaline, excitement, and good energy. I'm enjoying Slalom more and more, so who knows if I'll turn into an SL person.
Molly: We haven't had many races this year, but my favorite was the dual slalom race we had at Cochran's. Dual Slalom is where two courses are set up side by side, and you race against another athlete simultaneously. It made me push myself more to try to keep up with my competitor, which was good for me since I usually ski safe on race days.
Ian: We've only had three races this year, and so far, my favorite race was the Slalom we had at Middlebury Snowbowl a few weeks ago. It was our first race with almost the whole team racing, and despite the courses being quite tricky, I was only one place off of a top-10 result. It was also nice to see Rice score some nice positions as well.
