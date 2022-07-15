We caught up with this year’s seniors on the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball team to find out what they love about playing summer ball. We also asked coach Bill Sheets to share some of his thoughts on this year’s team. We hope you enjoy hearing from the players and coaches in their own voices. The Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball program, founded by Ralph Halbach, has been providing highly competitive summer travel softball and off season softball activities for Vermont athletes for 27 years.
Bill Sheets, 18U Rockets coach: The 2022 edition of the Vermont Rockets 18U team had only one returning player from last year, Kylie Neveau, who recently graduated from BFA-St. Albans. This year’s team has a tough act to follow as the 2021 team lost only one Sunday game last year while winning several tournaments.
For this year, the Vermont Rockets organization decided to hold a standalone 18U tournament and we were fortunate enough to defend our title against outstanding competition.
The team is comprised of 11 players representing four area high schools, to include, MVU, BFA-St. Albans, Enosburg, and South Burlington. Five of the eleven recently graduated from high school, including Kylie Neveau, Dana Elkins, Emma Keelty, Cadence Moore, and Alexandra Brouillette.
Another first for the 18U Vermont Rockets team is that all eleven players will be eligible to return to the team next year, as no player ages out.
It’s been a pleasure to see this group develop and grow as a team. This is an incredibly talented group who love and respect the game. They play with passion that reflects the expectation of playing for the Vermont Rockets. The core values of the organization are much bigger than just winning games and championships, we hope and expect all players to display positive attitudes while playing and to continue to do positive things in life when they are done playing.
While we hope that all five recently graduated seniors do return next year, we will ensure that our time together this year is as fun and competitive as possible. It’s that time spent together, both during practices, and while at tournaments, where you watch and admire the level of interaction between the players. They develop long lasting friendships with players from various schools. They rally around each other and encourage each other whether things are going well or if we are in a rough patch.
What do Vermont Rockets seniors love most about summer ball?
Cadence Moore: I love the family we create each year with different teammates, as well as seeing the parents show compassion for the sport their kids play. Many teams between games you will see split their desperate ways, not ours. Our parents are bringing snacks and making us sandwiches while we are talking about funny things from the previous game. We all are a family when we play throughout the summer as well as after. I have created so many friendships throughout my years as a rocket and I know many will say the same. So the thing I love most about summer softball on the rockets is the family we’ve created.
Emma Keelty: What I love most about playing summer ball with the rockets is the opportunity to not only play the sport I love longer, but also the opportunity to improve and play with a great group of girls at a higher level of competition.
Dana Elkins: What I love most about summer softball with the Rockets is the environment they create for us. Rockets are always respectful and supportive no matter what. All of our players want to be there and enjoy playing, and I love being surrounded by other girls who have the same passions as me.
Alexandra Brouillette: What I love most is the team, the travel and playing in the summer time. Being able to play on the same team with the girls I play against all school season, and knowing they love the sport just as much as I do, is amazing. Another plus is being able to travel out of state to many different locations, and continuing to play the sport that I love the most against some very high quality opponents. Playing with this team during all the nice weather sure does make the summer go by really fast, but it makes it worth it. I would not give this up for the world, I have met some of the best people throughout my years playing, and the coaching staff is amazing. They dedicate so much out of their own time to ensure that we all have the best time we can.
Kylie Neveau: The Rockets are filled with people who want to get better, there is not one person that does not want to be there. We all go from the regular season, competing against one another for the state title, to competing as one team. Another reason why I love being apart of the Rockets is the coaches. They are always supporting you and giving you advice as the summer goes on.
