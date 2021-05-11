There aren’t many sports that leave the reffing to the players and encourage civil discourse between opponents; in fact, Ultimate Frisbee may be the only one I’ve ever heard of that follows those rules.
Who coaches the team? Patrick Greene, head coach of the BFA Fairfax boys varsity Ultimate Frisbee team, grew up playing the game with friends and at summer camps.
Did you play Ultimate before you coached? “I always enjoyed the game; it’s somewhat of an underappreciated sport. I was excited to have the opportunity to get involved with the program,” said Greene.
Potential firsts: “I believe Vermont was the first state to make Ultimate a varsity sport in the country. We may have played the first game in the state, and we may have won. My claim to fame might be that I was the first coach in the history of Ultimate High School athletics in the country to get a win.”
How has the program changed since the Covid break? “Two years ago, I had nine seniors who knew the game well and had been playing since middle school and in some leagues in Essex. I’ve got a lot of new guys this year, and more than half of these guys played their first game last week.”
What does a self-officiating game look like? “It encourages parties to come together and communicate with each other, which teaches conflict resolution and communication.”
Players perspective
Kaden Labor, a team captain, has been playing Ultimate since his freshman year and is in his second year.
What have you enjoyed about this game? “It’s different than other sports. We talk and laugh with the other teams; I love the friendliness aspect.
What do you like about the self-officiating aspect of the game? “It’s a little bit challenging because you have to know all the rules rather than just relying on a referee to know them. You get to argue for yourself, which I really enjoy.
If you had a word to encourage others to play the game? “Fun! It’s the most fun you will ever have. Everyone is so friendly, and it’s a blast to play.”
Daniel Zang, a captain, is also in his second year with the program.
What do you love about the game? “I love the satisfaction of connecting a pass.”
Is there anything that surprised you about the sport? “When I first started playing, I watched a lot of pro games, and they’re crazy! It’s shocking how they can throw like they do.”
What would you like to say to people about Ultimate? “It’s a lot harder than it looks, but you can play it forever.”
