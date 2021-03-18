ST. ALBANS - It's not every day a Nordic team brings home five medals from a state meet, especially in a season filled with uncertainty and races filled with abnormalities. This year's BFA St. Albans Nordic team overcame plenty of obstacles to win their medals.
Lydia Hodgeman won medals in both the Skate and Classic events, even with a boot incident.
Jacob Tremblay powered through his Classic race and went on to medal in the Skate race, just one hour later.
Calvin Storms' time was calculated incorrectly, and after re-calculation jumped into the top ten.
Ethan Mashtare medaled in Classic, doing what he's done all year--outworking a slew of other racers.
