The Comets and Thunderbirds put on quite a show for fans on Tuesday evening. The Comets earned the late-game, 13-12 walk off win. It was very, very nice to see the two DI rivals back in action, and we've got a great big gallery to show you how much we enjoyed it!
We've got 77 photos to document the first BFA/MVU softball game since June of 2019!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
