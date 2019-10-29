MILTON/MASSACHUSETTS —Emma Wennar, formerly of Milton, has made a verbal commitment to attend Clemson University and plans to join the Clemson Tigers in January of 2023.
Fifteen-year-old Emma attended Milton High School her freshman year, scoring 34 goals, a school record, in her first varsity soccer season with the Yellow Jackets.
“I enjoyed playing for Milton,” said Emma. “My teammates were great, and I loved my coach Shawntel Burke. I know she didn’t want me to leave, but she knew what was best for me.”
This summer the family moved to Massachusets to be closer to Emma’s new school, Northfield-Mount Hermon Preparatory School.
The decision to move Emma to a preparatory school wasn’t an easy one, but it was one the family felt would help her achieve her goals.
“For us, it was about the foundation academically, as well as the soccer piece,” said Todd. “The prep school prepares kids for what it’s like to be a division I athlete.”
At the preparatory school, Emma has been taking in plenty of new experiences.
“My coach Lauren Aldrich is from England,” said Emma, “which is neat. She plays a different style than I was used to, but as I’ve done what she’s told me to do, it’s been effective.”
Emma has traveled extensively for soccer, especially since she began playing for the Boston Breakers Soccer Club three years ago. The Breakers are associated with the United States Soccer Development Academy.
Emma has played in 49 games with the academy, scoring 65 goals in that time.
Emma’s big break came four years ago when she was playing in a tournament in Massachusets with her Vermont club team.
“We were in a semifinal against the Breakers, and after the game, the Breakers’ coach found my dad’s contact and emailed him,” said Emma.
Emma has been grateful for the experiences she’s had with the Breakers.
“They work us so hard, and my coach, Nick Burke, has worked with me for so long that he can tell me if when I’m doing something is wrong and help me correct it.”
In her first year with the Breakers made it to Indiana for Nationals.
“Our team thought we were going to lose, but we ended up winning nationals and beating everyone!” said Emma, smiling.
Emma’s father, Todd Wennar, a graduate of BFA St. Albans, played high school soccer at BFA St. Albans and Johnson State College.
Todd has served as an assistant soccer coach at UVM and St. Michael’s College and as the head soccer coach at Vermont Technical College.
“We’ve always told Emma that if she didn’t want to do this she didn’t have to, but she’s always loved it,” said Todd.
According to Todd, Clemson ‘checked every box’ for Emma. The school is in the ACC, the coach is fantastic, and the degree is strong.
“She’s committed to her goal, and I have the utmost respect for her,” said Todd. “She knows what she wants and she doesn’t back down from a challenge.”
The years of extra soccer and sacrifice paid out this fall when Emma got the news Clemson was interested in her as an athlete.
“I started researching the school, and I told my dad I wanted to go there. My dad encouraged me to think it over. I’ve taken the last two months and I’ve decided that’s where I want to go.”
The time for committing was right, as NCAA rules changed shortly after the Wennar’s conversations with Clemson.
“I was allowed to commit because I had spoken with Clemson before the rules changed which would have made it impossible for me to commit at such a young age.”
Emma has been playing soccer since she was four years old, growing up on the bench beside her father as he coached.
“I’m a very competitive person. I like to win and I also really like to score,” said Emma. “Soccer has been a big part of making me who I am.”
She may be doing great things with soccer, but Emma’s still a kid at heart.
“I love kicking the soccer ball around with my mom in the summer; that’s the best thing. I don’t always like it when my dad tells me what to do for soccer, but it’s always the right thing and it works,” said Emma. “They have gotten me to where I am, and I’m so thankful for that!”