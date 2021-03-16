Tuesday
Girls basketball
D2: Enosburg 58 vs. Springfield 27
Sophie Burns led the Hornets with 22; Emily Adams had 13.
D4: Richford 22 at Mid Vermont Christian 69
Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 16.
Boys basketball
DI: Brattleboro 60 vs. BFA St. Albans 44
