Hornet girls volleyball wins first match
By Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports
Randolph—The Enosburg varsity girls volleyball team won their first match against Randolph on Friday afternoon. The Hornets beat Randolph 3 sets to 1. Scores: 25-21, 13-25, 25-19, 26-24.
Kallie Holowaty had 3 aces and 3 kills, Lily Provencher had 3 aces, Ruby Sartwell had 2 aces, Zoe Raymond had 4 aces, Katie Ovitt has 2 aces and 2 kills.
“It was a very exciting game!” said Enosburg head coach Kasey Larson. “I am very proud of the improvements the girls have made and their hard work tonight.”
Fairfax edged by Hazen
Hardwick—The Fairfax girls’ varsity team traveled to Hazen for the Wildcats Homecoming game. Hazen secured a 3-2 win over the Bullets.
Nikki Cholewa scored first for the Bullets. Clair Bushey had the assist. Clari Bushey had a goal of her own, and Bridget Dunn had the assist.
BFA Boys’ Golf Qualifies at DI Qualifier
At Stowe C.C.
(Par-72)
Medalist: 68 – Nate Godbout, Champlain Valley
Champlain Valley (302)*: Nate Godbout 68, Alex Leonard 73, Evan Forrest 75, Kyle Rexford 86.
Rice (331)*: Mike Walsh 75, Robbie Robinson 84, Kieran Connolly 86, Patrick Walsh 86.
South Burlington (337)*: Ethan Borick 82, Sangmin Lee 83, Roan O’Leary 85, Jagr Reinhart 87.
BFA-St. Albans (338)*: Nathan Benoit 80, Lukas Boucher 81, Owen Benoit 85, Alex Archambault 92.
Burr and Burton (353)*: Chapin Eyre 81, Ben Swinarton 82, Dillon Callen 94, Ben Ario 96.
BFA Fairfax vs Winooski
The BFA boys soccer team dropped a close game to Winooski on Saturday. The Spartans earned the 2-1 win at Fairfax.
BFA's goal was scored by Carl Bruno in the 22nd minute of first-half and assisted by Matt Spiller.
Winooski's keeper had 11 saves and Bullets’ keeper Robert Dearborn had 7.