FRANKLIN COUNTY — This weekend, Franklin County fields were bustling as the belated high school season concluded its first full week
Messenger Sports will continue to update photo galleries and articles published throughout the weekend.
Girls' soccer
BFA Fairfax 4 vs. Hazen 2
Goals were scored by:
BFA Fairfax goals were scored by Reagan Decker (2), Bridgett Dunn(1), and Molly Wimette(1).
BFA goalie Kamryn Taylor had three saves, while Hazen goalie Alleigh Gabaree had twelve.
"The Hazen goalie had an outstanding performance during the game; she really had some very athletic saves! " said Fairfax coach Jojo Lynch.
"All around this was a competitive match in not such great conditions. I credit Fairfax for their work with passing and communication, and Hazen for their excellent effort with defense."
Enosburg 6 vs. Oxbow 0
Enosburg goals were scored by Sophie Burns (3), Lexus Conger, Erin Diette, and Kayla Gervais.
MVU 10 vs. Richford 0
Boys' soccer
Enosburg 6 vs. Oxbow 0
Enosburg goals were scored by Foster Hutchins (3), Levi Webb (2), Landon Paulson (1). Assists by Peter Stiebris (2), Jake Boucher, Levi Webb. Silas Kane had a three save shutout in his varsity debut.
Field Hockey
MVU 2 vs. Harwood 0
Boys' Volleyball
Enosburg 3 vs. BFA St. Albans 0
3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)
Enosburg scoring leaders:
Nathaniel Robtoy: 15 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs
Owen McKinstry: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Landon Blake: 6 kills, 3 assists
Devyn Gleason: 6 kills, 4 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 3 aces
BFA scoring leaders:
Seth Richards and Nate Smullen