WINOOSKI — The BFA Fairfax girls’ varsity soccer team traveled to Winooski on Wednesday, earning a 4-0 shutout over the Spartans.
Fairfax foals were scored by three Bullets’ players. Kali Wooster scored on a penalty kick, Claire Bushey had two, Nikki Cholewa had one.
Fairfax goalie Kamryn Taylor had four saves. Winooski keeper Kiara Mack had 17 saves.
“Credit to Winooski for stepping up big and playing very strong,” said Bullets’ head coach Jojo Lynch. “Mack kept the score low with her quick saves and quick play!”
SWANTON — MVU shutout Hazen 3-0 . Thunderbird goals were scored by Alex Brouillette, Brooke Lamothe, and Julia Horton.
“This was another well played game for us,” said MVU head coach Roy Adams. “We’ve had three shutouts in a row, and our defense is play exceptionally well right now. Ava Hubbard is controlling the mid field very well, too.”