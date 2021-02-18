Girls' hockey
MVU 1 vs. Woodstock 2
Comets 5 vs. CVU 0
Highlights: The Comets had a scoreless first period before scoring four goals in the second and one goal 10 seconds in the third period.
Jodie Gratton from Rae Alexander, Caroline Bliss from Jodie Gratton, Annika Fersing from Rachel Needleman, Maddie Montagne from Calla Bourdeau, and Sophie Zemianek from Maddie Montagne
Boys' hockey
MVU5 vs. Hartford 2
Bobwhites 2 vs. Lakers 0
