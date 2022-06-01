Wednesday's playoff games:
Softball
No. 3 Enosburg opens the D2 playoffs at home against No. 14 Rice Memorial at 4:30.
No. 4 BFA-Fairfax will host No. 13 White River Valley for the first round of the D3 playoffs at 4:30.
Baseball
No. 8 BFA-Fairfax hosts No. 9 Williamstown in the first round of the D3 playoffs. First pitch is at 4:30.
No. 9 Richford travels to No. 8 Proctor for a 4:30 start in the first round of the D4 playoffs.
