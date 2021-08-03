Elle Purrier St. Pierre

Elle Purrier St. Pierre prepares for the start of the first round of the women's 1500m in Tokyo, Japan. Messenger reporter Kate Barcellos attended the watch party at Richford Junior-Senior High School where a friends, family, and community members packed the gym to watch Purrier St. Pierre race. 

You'll have to be up early to catch Elle Purrier St. Pierre in the women's 1500m semifinal on Wednesday, August 4. Purrier St. Pierre will run in the first heat at 5:50 am EST. Coverage begins at 5:30 am on the Peacock app, the NBC Sports app, and NBColympics.com.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you