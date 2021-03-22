Tuesday
D1 girls basketball semifinal
No. 4 Comet basketball (6-3) hosts No. 8 South Burlington (3-6)
When: Tip-off at 6 pm at BFA St. Albans.
What to know: Nothing can be taken for granted in Covid times, and athletes know that very well. Last week, the No. 1 CVU girls' basketball team was forced to forfeit their undefeated season for health reasons. That forfeit vaulted BFA St. Albans to the top spot in D1 after they defeated Rutland in the quarterfinal, earning a spot in the semis and a home game on Tuesday night.
Caitlyn Dasaro led the Comets on Friday with 16 points (going 8/10 from the line), and Maren McGinn had 14 points. Expect to see the senior duo back in action on the court on Tuesday. MaKenzie Moore, another senior leader, has also excelled on both sides of the ball for the Comets and don't rule out the rest of the team; this is one deep and unselfish roster, and that always does well in playoffs.
How to watch: Northwest Access-TV will live stream the broadcast, and we'll have post-game coverage at samessenger.com.
Wednesday
D3 boys basketball
No. 7 Enosburg Hornets (4-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (5-3)
When: Tip-off at 6 pm in Williamstown.
What to know: There's not much separating these teams except for a two-hour drive! In a 6 v. 7 matchup, we all know anything can happen. The Hornets have proven to be a stiff competitor in the latter half of the 2021 season. Truthfully, in a normal season, most teams would be barely past the halfway point. In Covid times, where it's a sprint to the finish, teams who can get rolling quickly and stay healthy are the ones who can finish.
The Hornets upset the skilled No. 2 Hazen Union Wildcats on Saturday in a last-second thriller thanks to heads-up basketball and a beautifully banked shot by sophomore Devyn Gleason. Yes, you read that right; he's got two more years to play for the Hornets. Gleason received the pass on the inbound, took a step, and drained a deep three from the corner with 1.1 seconds on the clock, sending the Hornets to the semis.
Senior Owen McKinstry and sharpshooting junior Shea Howrigan have both contributed big minutes for the Hornets. With a lockdown man-to-man D that limits even great shooting teams, they're sure to be a tough competitor for the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
How to watch: For streaming details, visit the Williamstown Middle & High School web page www.cvsu.org/Page/1811
We'll have coverage at samessenger.com
