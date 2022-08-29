ST. ALBANS - On Saturday, Sept. 3, the UMass-Lowell cross-country team will race the University of Vermont. BFA-St. Albans standouts and former teammates Ethan Mashtare (UMass-Lowell) and Jacob Tremblay (UVM) will face off in their first collegiate races.
Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay, who were part of BFA-St. Albans' Big Three, graduated in 2022.
BFA St. Albans cross country coach Michael Mashtare spoke of the upcoming race.
"This will be the first time since the eighth grade that Ethan and Jacob will run against each other. So it will be new for them, but I know they're looking forward to seeing and supporting each other even if they're in different uniforms.
Coach Mashtare explained why the teams will race at Hard'ack.
"Hard'ack has been UVM's home course for the last three or four years. Things changed at their home course, they tried out Catamount, but they were looking for an alternative. When they checked out the terrain at Hard'ack, they liked the course."
Of course, coach Mashtare is thrilled to see two of his former runners (one his son) race in St. Albans.
"It just happened to work out in the schedule that U-Mass Lowell was coming to UVM for the first race of the year. Jacob and Ethan certainly know the terrain since they've trained on it for the last four years. This time they'll be running an 8k, so that will be different."
Can you watch the event? Spectators will be welcomed at the event, but as of now, the time hasn't been confirmed; we'll keep you posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.