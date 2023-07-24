Congratulations to Colby Brouillette who will be representing the Lake Monsters in the 2023 Futures League Home Run Derby at Centennial Field on Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.!
featured
Want to catch Colby Brouillette in the Home Run Derby at Centennial Field? He'll be representing the Lake Monsters tonight!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
