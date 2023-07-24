LMO_7144_edited.jpg

Colby Brouillette hit a first-pitch line drive two-run triple to right center to give the Lake Monsters a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of their home opener against the Brockton Rox on May 24.

Congratulations to Colby Brouillette who will be representing the Lake Monsters in the 2023 Futures League Home Run Derby at Centennial Field on Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.! 

